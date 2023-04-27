Gehlot, Pilot Powerful Leaders; No Discord in Party: Rajasthan Congress Co-incharge

Congress secretary Virender Singh Rathore on Thursday said both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot are very strong leaders, calling them a confluence of experience and energy.

Rathore, and Amrita Dhawan, both recently appointed Rajasthan co-incharge, had come to Jaipur with Rathore for a meeting with MLAs.

Dhawan in her address said there was no discord within the Congress and the upcoming elections will be fought with everyone together.

Both, Rathore and Dhawan, were appointed co-incharge with Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as the party’s incharge in Rajasthan.

The appointments were made days after Sachin Pilot held a one-day fast against his own government demanding action against corruption cases of the previous BJP government. Randhawa had termed Pilot’s protest an act of indiscipline.

“There is a big challenge ahead. The challenge is that we have to form our government again in Rajasthan, as far as Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Pilot are concerned, both of them are very powerful leaders of ours," Rathore told reporters in response to the tussle between both the leaders.

He further said, “I assure you that both of our comrades… one of our leaders has vast experience and the other leader has young energy. So there is a confluence of experience and energy within the Congress of Rajasthan." Dhawan said that the coming state election is important for the party and if the public wants us to win then no one can defeat it.

On the question of a much talked-about discord in Rajasthan Congress, she said, “There is no discord at all. Democracy has this beauty, which allows everyone to express their views. But I believe that we will work together and fight the elections together."

