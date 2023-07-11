Gehlot, Pilot 'Running After' Me, There Must Be Something Special About Me, Says Rajasthan Minister

Rajasthan's Sainik Kalyan Minister Rajendra Gudha has said since both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot are "running after" him, there must be something special about him.

Gudha made the remarks, which seem to refer to the power struggle in the state's ruling party, on Monday during an event at the community health centre in Jhunjhunu's Gudhagoudji.

A purported video of his speech is being circulated on social media platforms.

"Today, both Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are running after your brother (Gudha). There must be some quality," Gudha said addressing the people gathered at the event.

The minister is also heard talking about Goddess Sita, whose beauty he said was "unimaginable" and that is why people like Lord Ram and Ravana admired her.

When asked about the viral video, the minister told PTI, "I am a descendant of Lord Ram. Mata Sita is 'Jagdamba'. She was beautiful. People like Ram and Ravana were her admirers." In the video, the minister attacked the BJP and accused it of dividing people in the name of Hindu-Muslim, mandir-masjid, Pakistan-Hindustan, and Yogi-Modi to win elections.