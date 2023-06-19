Gita Press Refutes Gandhi Peace Prize Cash Reward Amid Row, Congress Says 'Like Awarding...'

Gita Press, one of the world’s largest book publishers, will be conferred with the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 for its “outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods" amid a political controversy over being picked for the honour.

While the Congress party has criticised the move calling it a “travesty" and compared the honour with “like awarding Savarkar and Godse," BJP has countered by saying that “nothing else can be expected from Congress but to create hurdles."

The party’s general secretary-in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year."

“There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the running battles it carried on with him on his political, religious and social agenda," he said.

In response, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “What can be expected from Congress that created hurdles on the path to the construction of Ram Temple? The one that opposes triple talaq…What can be more shameful than their comment on the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press? We condemn this…I would like to say with a heavy heart that a party that governed the country now has people with a Maoist mindset, they are advisers of Rahul Gandhi too…This should be opposed by the entire country."

Gita Press was chosen as the recipient of the award by a committee headed by Prime Minister Modi.

“I congratulate Gita Press, Gorakhpur on being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. They have done commendable work over the last 100 years towards furthering social and cultural transformations among the people. @GitaPress," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Sunday.

Modi recalled the contribution of Gita Press in promoting the Gandhian ideals of peace and social harmony. He observed that the conferment of the Gandhi Peace Prize on Gita Press, on completion of hundred years of its establishment, is a recognition of the work done by the institution in community service, the statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded Gita Press and said that the recognition of one of the world’s largest publishers was a proud moment for India.