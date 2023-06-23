'Give Me 100 Days': Former Minister Somanna Asks BJP High Command to Appoint Him State Party Chief

Former Minister V Somanna who lost the Assembly election against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency, on Friday appealed to the party leadership to make him the state president of the BJP. The BJP leader, who lost from both Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies, asked the top party brasses to give him at least 100 days.

Addressing reporters here, Somanna said he has faced many elections in his life and has been with the BJP for the past 15 years. Stating that he took whatever task was given to him seriously, the former minister said for the past one-and-half months he has been jobless though he has always been a person who worked 24×7. "Give me an opportunity. I have 45 years of political experience and I am the one who takes along everyone. Give me 100 days," Somanna said. The BJP leader said he has told his superiors he will show how he can work towards building the organisation in those Assembly segments "where we lagged in the recent assembly election".