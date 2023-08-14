Trends :PM ModiMP Assembly ElectionsINDIA AllianceBiharKarnataka
Glasses on Door of Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi House Found Broken, Police Probe on

A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 12:32 IST

New Delhi, India

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi. (File pic/PTI)
Two glasses on the door of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi residence have been found broken, police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses.

    • Police are checking the area and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

    Owaisi had in February alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants and had claimed that to be the fourth such incident since 2014.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 14, 2023, 12:32 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 12:32 IST
