‘Go Back from Odisha’: Dharmendra Pradhan Warns Andhra Officers From Visiting Kotia Village

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday warned officials from Andhra Pradesh not to visit Koraput district’s Kotia village on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, celebrated Utkal Diwas at Kotia village of Pattangi Block in Koraput District. He gave a call to save the integrity of Utkal. His remarks came amid ongoing conflict between Odisha and Andhra over Kotia.

The Union Minister interacted with the students of Fatusineri School of Kotia Panchayat and discussed various problem with villagers.

“Only Odisha has the right to Kotia. Andhra’s undue favor is unnecessary. No, Andhra, Only Odisha. Kotia Panchayat belongs to Odisha. No Andhra, please go back Andhra," he said.

Advertisement

Pradhan said he will discuss the issue with Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed issues pertaining to the inter-state border, water disputes etc. Both the chief ministers have decided that the chief secretaries of the two states will set up an institutional mechanism to find a solution.

Read all the Latest Politics News here