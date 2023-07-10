Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionMaharashtra PoliticsNews18 Mega UCC Poll2024 PollsBengal Rural Polls
Home » Politics » Governors in Opposition-ruled States Interfere; Stalin Right in Seeking Ravi's Removal: Sibal

Governors in Opposition-ruled States Interfere; Stalin Right in Seeking Ravi's Removal: Sibal

Stalin in a letter to President Murmu has charged that the Governor instigates communal hatred and is a threat to the state's peace

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 14:05 IST

Delhi, India

Kapil Sibal has added to Stalin's request for removing Ravi as Tamil Nadu's Governor, said that governors interfere in Opposition-ruled states. (File Photo/ANI)
Kapil Sibal has added to Stalin's request for removing Ravi as Tamil Nadu's Governor, said that governors interfere in Opposition-ruled states. (File Photo/ANI)

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday alleged that governors in Opposition-ruled states "destabilise and interfere", as he backed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s demand seeking removal of Governor R N Ravi.

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Stalin has charged that Ravi "instigates communal hatred" and is a "threat" to Tamil Nadu’s peace.

“In his behaviour and action, the Governor has proved to be partial and ineligible to hold the office of Governor; Ravi is fit to be removed from the high office," the CM emphasised in his letter.

Reacting to the development, Sibal said, "Ambedkar on Governors:…said ’functionary…a purely ornamental functionary…no power of interference in administration…’" "Governors in opposition ruled states: 1) have Hindutva agenda 2) destabilise & interfere 3) incite hate. Stalin is right to ask for Ravi’s removal," the former Union minister tweeted.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support.

    He recently floated a non-electoral platform ’Insaaf’ aimed at fighting injustice.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 10, 2023, 14:05 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 14:05 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App