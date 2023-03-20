Govt Developing Rs 2L Cr Worth Logistics Clusters, Tech to Boost Public Transport: Gadkari | News18 Chaupal

The visible changes in the development of infrastructure in the country speak volumes about the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the News18 India Chaupal on Monday, adding the Centre is developing logistics clusters worth Rs 2 lakh crore.

Speaking at the event in New Delhi, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said work by the BJP-led government at the Centre can be compared from 2014 and earlier times. “There are no corruption charges on our Ministry," he said.

Gadkari further said, “the visible change in the development of infrastructure in the country speaks for itself" regarding the performance of the government led by PM Modi.

Advertisement

The Union Minister said that while financial audits are important, performance audits are even more significant. “I have conducted work in my department worth more than Rs 50 lakh crore," he said.

Speaking on the various upcoming projects, he said the Centre is working on various ropeways projects in the country including a ‘Flying Cable Bus’ that will connect Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan to Manesar to combat traffic on the road. “There are plans to construct a road that will cut travel time from Delhi to Dehradun significantly. With this new road, one will be able to reach Dehradun in just two hours," he added.

“We are encouraging the boosting of the public transport system by utilising technology. This can make travel more convenient for people and will help reduce costs and pollution," he said.

The Union Minister said initiatives by the government will make ensure pollution levels will come down by 50-60 per cent in Delhi in the coming two years.

Gadkari also spoke about various beautification projects for Delhi that will be launched soon. “I am soon going to allot Rs 1,000 crores for the beautification of footpaths. It is important to remember that Delhi is not the personal property of any political party, but rather the pride of our nation."

Gadkari emphasised that the government’s focus is on transparent, result-oriented, and qualitative work, which he referred to as “assets of the country."

Advertisement

The construction of roads is a way to achieve progress, employment, and development, Gadkari said. “India is the fastest-growing economy in the world, and both cities and villages in the country are on the path of development," he added.

‘We Welcome Tesla But…’

The Transport Minister said India is currently exporting automobiles and electric vehicles to other countries. “To reduce the import of aluminium, copper, and plastics, we have introduced a scrapping policy. We welcome Tesla to India, but they have their own conditions for entry into the market."

Gadkari Attacks Rahul Gandhi over His UK Remarks

Advertisement

Launching a scathing attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks made in London, UK, Gadkari said, “the fact that he is speaking outside is proof that we have not shut off his microphone."

“In a democratic setup, the division of votes is a crucial factor in politics. Our positive performance has resulted in an increase in votes for us," he said.

Speaking about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the senior BJP leader who won the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat twice, said the electoral battle for the seat is not easy. “I have won from the Nagpur seat twice. It is a difficult constituency. The party will ultimately decide whether I will contest the election from there again."

Read all the Latest Politics News here