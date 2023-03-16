Govt Rattled by Rahul's Questions on Adani Issue, Hiding Behind Police: Cong on Delhi Police Notice

The Congress on Thursday attacked the Centre over a Delhi Police notice to Rahul Gandhi seeking details of sexual assault victims who the party said met him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleging that a government rattled by his questions on the Adani issue was hiding behind its police.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police have sent a questionnaire and asked Gandhi “to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment".

Reacting to the development, the Congress said on Twitter, “A government, rattled by Rahul Gandhi’s questions on PM (Narendra) Modi and Adani’s relationship, hides behind its police." “Forty-five-days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him and spoke about harassment and violence they may have faced," the party said.

“We will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law," the Congress said.

This notice is yet another proof of a government in panic and their latest salvo to weaken democracy, women empowerment, freedom of expression and role of the Opposition, it alleged.

“Images are self explanatory," the party said and shared pictures of police outside Gandhi’s Tuglaq Lane residence here. According to police, Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that “I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted".

Police have asked him to give details of these victims so that security can be provided to them, the officials said.

