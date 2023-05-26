Govts of Same Ideology Working in Centre and State Have Benefitted Maha, Says CM Shinde

Governments of the same ideology are working in the Centre and state, because of which people of Maharashtra were getting benefits of various schemes, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Friday.

Criticising the Opposition parties’ stand of boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Shinde claimed that they were doing so to deny credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work.

Shinde was speaking at the inauguration of a ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ event in Kannad area of Aurangabad, during which funds were disbursed to 1.49 lakh beneficiaries under various schemes.

“Both the state and Centre have governments of the same ideology. Hence, people of Maharashtra are getting benefits of various schemes. The Centre has sanctioned proposals for urban development, roads and railways. Basic facilities have been sanctioned by the Centre without curtailing a single rupee," the chief minister said.

Advertisement

He further expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also sanction Marathwada water grid scheme.

The state government has also increased funds for side businesses which will provide extra income to farmers, he said.

“We have implemented game-changer projects such as the Samruddhi Expressway. To take such projects further, we need the Centre’s support," Shinde said.

The chief minister came down heavily on the opposition parties for their stand of boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building at the hands of PM Modi contending that it is President Droupadi Murmu who should do the honours.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw a dream of this building and completed it in less time. The Opposition is taking a stand to oppose this inauguration so that Modi does not get credit for this work," Shinde said.

He also criticised the meeting of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Advertisement

“Kejriwal met a few people. One is going to the doorstep of the other. But our government is going to people’s doorsteps to give them something. This is happening because they are afraid of Modi’s work," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and Leader of Opposition in the state legislative Council Ambadas Danve claimed that district officials had funded the Shasan Aplya Dari event in Kannad.

Danve in a tweet alleged that tehsildars and block development officers had contributed Rs 50,000 each, while agriculture assistants and talathis had shelled out Rs 12,000 and Rs 6,000 each respectively for the event.

Advertisement

“Officials were ordered to pay from their pockets for ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ event. They were also given targets to bring people for the programme," he tweeted.

Criticising the government’s agriculture-related policies, Danve said, “Beneficiaries of government schemes were waiting for funds for a year. Farmers are not getting good returns for onion and cotton. The chief minister did not utter a word about the rise in prices of seeds."