'Grossly Wrong': Opposition Slams Delhi Police for 'Shamefully Manhandling' Protesting Wrestlers

Opposition leaders and sportspersons on Sunday strongly criticised the alleged manhandling of protesting wrestlers by the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar. The incident occurred when wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and several others were detained following a scuffle that erupted between the protesters and the Delhi Police after they breached the security cordon in an attempted to march towards the new Parliament building for the planned women’s ‘Mahapanchayat.’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted a video shared by Malik that showed wrestlers being dragged by police to a detention van after a lengthy scuffle. “Such treatment to the sportsperson who brought laurels to the country is grossly wrong and condemnable," he wrote.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal in a series of tweets featuring pictures of Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and Satywart Kadian, all being detained by the police, said “all these sportspersons have made our country proud on several occasions. They don’t deserve this treatment. THEY SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY RELEASED!"

Tensions escalated at Jantar Mantar as Vinesh Phogat and her cousin Sangeeta Phogat attempted to breach the barricades, leading to a chaotic scene with shoving and pushing between the protesters and the police. Following the incident, the wrestlers were swiftly pushed into buses and transported to an undisclosed location.

In the aftermath, the police took action to clear the protest site, removing items such as cots, mattresses, cooler fans, the tarpaulin ceiling, and other belongings belonging to the wrestlers.

JMM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condemned the alleged manhandling of the protesting wrestlers, criticised the detention of the athletes and demanded their immediate release.

“On a day when the new Parliament building is dedicated to the nation, it’s distressing to witness such brutal & shameful manhandling of India’s most celebrated champion wrestlers, our national pride. Their crime - seeking justice through peaceful democratic protests. I strongly condemn their detention & demand their immediate release," he said.

TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday also condemned the detentions and asserted, “democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent".

“Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It’s shameful our champions are treated in this manner. Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent. I demand they be immediately released by police. I stand by our wrestlers," Banerjee said on Twitter.

TMC MLA and former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary said: “So, this is what you call #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav? Shame! The nation is with you #wrestlers!"

TMC National Spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a tweet said, “Female wrestlers protesting sexual harassment by a BJP MP brutally manhandled by Delhi Police while PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament. The shameful state of our democracy under the BJP cannot be hidden by a swanky building."

Congress

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said democracy does not run from the buildings but functions through the voice of the people.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the government for the alleged “forcible" removal and “manhandling" of protesters. In a double-edged attack against the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the offence of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the function, Kharge in a tweet in hindi said, “The right to inaugurate the new Parliament was snatched from the President. Women players were beaten up on the streets with dictatorial force."

He further highlighted what he perceived as the BJP-RSS rulers’ falsehoods, stating, “The three lies of the BJP-RSS rulers now stand exposed before the country — democracy, nationalism, and Beti Bachao."

“Remember Modi ji, democracy does not run from the buildings but functions through the voice of the public."

Rajasthan Congress MLA and a gold medallist in discus throw at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, Krishna Poonia, also expressed condemnation of the police’s actions. “The most shameful video of Indian sports and democracy. I condemn the manner in which police dragged our gold medallist wrestlers who have brought laurels for our country and in this fight for truth and justice, I stand with my sisters," she tweeted.

CPI(M)

The CPI(M) expressed strong criticism of the police’s actions towards the protesting wrestlers in New Delhi, stating that while the Modi government may have inaugurated a new Parliament building, “But on the streets, its police showed what it really thinks of democracy," the party said in a tweet.

The party highlighted that democracy does not reside solely in grand buildings or grandiose speeches but rather in the fundamental respect for the rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution.

Vinesh Phogat displayed strong resistance as she was being detained, while Sangeeta Phogat clung to her cousin sister, lying on the road during the intense struggle that ensued for a few dramatic minutes. Police officials had forcefully dragged and lifted them, along with several other wrestlers and their supporters, into buses. The wrestlers were subsequently transported to undisclosed locations.

The champion wrestlers had recommenced their protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, demanding his arrest on charges of alleged sexual harassment of numerous women grapplers, including a minor.

According to reports, the wrestlers proceeded towards the Parliament despite police warnings, leading to the scuffle between them and law enforcement.

The Delhi Police has lodged two FIRs against Singh, one of which pertains to allegations made by the minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act while the other is connected to charges of outraging the modesty of adult women wrestlers.

Singh has refuted the accusations leveled against him and has expressed his willingness to undergo narco analysis and polygraph tests. However, he has proposed that the protesting wrestlers also undergo the same tests in order to ascertain the truth.

‘I am ready for investigation and narco test. I did not question any committee. Their (wrestlers) statements are constantly changing. I have faith in the investigation of the court and the Delhi Police…I will respect whatever decision the judiciary gives for me. I am ready for any decision," he told ANI on Saturday.