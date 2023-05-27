Haryana CM Stuck for Hours, Faces Public Wrath In Mahendragarh During Jan Samvad Yatra

Not all is going well with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s ongoing on-the-spot grievance redressal programme named Jan Samvad (public connect). Khattar, who is in Delhi on Saturday to attend the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, is reportedly facing the wrath of the public in the Mahendragarh district over the announcement of a sub-tehsil a day earlier.

As villagers of Dogda Ahir came to know about the announcement of a new sub-tehsil, which they claimed is announced by the Chief Minister in a smaller village, they got enraged. They said their village was bigger than Sihama village and ideally a sub-tehsil should also be set up in their village.

The protesters staged a sit-in protest outside the official accommodation where the Chief Minister stayed for a night. As per media reports, Khattar was stuck in the same house for almost four hours, while there was continuous sloganeering against him.

In the morning, the Chief Minister called the protesters for talks and convinced them to withdraw the protest with a promise to conduct a feasibility report for setting up the sub-tehsil in their area too.

Ahead of the 2024 parliamentary and Assembly elections in Haryana, the BJP has stepped up its poll preparations in a bid to repeat its government in the state for the third time and win the maximum number of seats for the Lok Sabha.

Khattar, who is facing anti-incumbency in the state, believes the Jan Samvad is a platform where the people are talking about the difference between the Congress regime and the present rule.

Earlier, in Sirsa district, the yatra was disrupted on May 15 when a woman sarpanch confronted the Chief Minister, took off her dupatta (stole) and threw it on his feet.

Within a week, three such incidents involving the Chief Minister were reported in Sirsa when he concluded his Jan Samvad programme on May 16.

CM Khattar, who seems to be banking largely on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma, is saying the state is adapting several schemes emulated by the Centre for every section of society.

He is saying the people are availing benefits of state schemes like Parivar Pehchan Patra, CHIRAYU Haryana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Old-Age Pension, Mera Pani Meri Virasat and Meri Fasal Mera Byora.

He believes in the last eight-and-a-half years the government has brought many radical changes in the system along with all-round development of the state.

While addressing the Jan Samvad in Nangal Sirohi village in Mahendragarh district on Friday, the Chief Minister announced that in the next four months, the government is planning to fill 65,000 vacancies in Group C and D.

Political observers believe that like the Congress which faced twin anti-incumbency in 2014 state polls, it is the BJP this time that is facing similar dissatisfaction among the people over corruption, law and order and unemployment.

