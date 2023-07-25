HM Amit Shah Writes to Kharge, Adhir on Holding Manipur Debate, Seeks 'Invaluable Cooperation'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote to leaders of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeking their “invaluable cooperation" to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament.

In identical letters to Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Chowdhury, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Shah said the government is ready to discuss the Manipur issue and urged all to cooperate, rising above party lines.

“I hope that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue," he said. Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament remain disrupted ever since the Monsoon session began on July 20 with the opposition parties demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence before a discussion.