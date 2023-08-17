Himachal CM Blames 'Bihari Architects' for Shimla Destruction, Clarifies Later; BJP, AAP React

As monsoon wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sakhu stoked controversy over a remark in which he blamed “Bihari architects" for faulty constructions in the hill state. The opposition BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit out at Sakhu over the “irresponsible" remark and asked him to focus on relief work.

Sakhu’s remarks came as several houses collapsed and over 50 people lost their lives in a heavy rain-hit state.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sakhu said, “There are no local masons. They come here in a jiffy and pay no heed to structural designing, build lanter after lanter. I have been raising this point since the assembly session. I call them Bihari architects. We think a lanter being put means a home has been built."

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said Sukhu’s comment reflects the mindset of the Congress party.

“What have the people of Bihar to do with what is happening in Himachal? The state has a big role to play in nation-building with the labourers as well as people who have occupied prominent positions across the country whether in the media or as IAS and IPS officers. This comment by the state government reflects the mindset of the congress party," Thakur said.

Slamming the CM, BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj said labourers and mistris can not be blamed when the state is reeling under a disaster. He said that the CM should focus on relief work and devise a mechanism for more scientific development.

AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang condemned Sukhu’s remarks and said this “Congress mentality" is diving the country.

However, Sukhu later clarified that he did not say anything about “Bihari architects".

“I did not say anything as such. The people of Bihar were also stuck here. I got them evacuated by helicopters. Around 200 people from Bihar are still stuck here. They are like our brothers. It is the fault of our structural engineering, they are just labourers," he said.