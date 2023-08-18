HM Amit Shah to Embark on One-day Visit to Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and Gwalior on Sunday, August 8.

The visit comes days after the saffron party, in a break away from its traditions, announced seats for the upcoming elections even before the election commission declared the dates. The party declared 39 candidates for the upcoming elections on Thursday.

Shah will launch Gareeb Kayan Maha-Abhiyan Kushabhai Thackeray Auditorium in Bhopal. Afterwards, the Union Minister will travel to Gwalior to attend the state executive meeting scheduled for 4:00 pm, followed by the BJP Sadasyata Sampark Abhiyan.

The final program entails a meeting with the Karyakartas of the Gwalior region.

The Union Home Minister has had over six meetings in the last two months in Madhya Pradesh in a bid to strengthen the organisation and motivate the party workers ahead of the Assembly polls later this year.

While Shah’s focus will run election campaigns in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, party president JP Nadda will focus on Rajasthan and Telangana.

The election in charge for Madhya Pradesh is Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and the co-in-charge is Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Madhya Pradesh has been the saffron party bastion for a long time. The strength of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh stands at 123 out of the total 230 seats in the Assembly.