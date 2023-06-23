Hoarding of Uddhav, Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb Emerges in Mumbai; Case Registered

The Mumbai police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for putting up a hoarding with pictures of former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, an official said on Friday.

The hoarding displayed in Mahim area of central Mumbai on Wednesday night had pictures of Thackeray, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar and Aurangzeb, an official said.