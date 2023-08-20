Honoured to Be Part of CWC, Will Work for Growth and Success of Congress, Says Former Maharashtra CM Chavan

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday said it was an honour to be included in the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) and asserted he was dedicated to upholding its values and principles and contributing to its growth and success.

Chavan is a former Maharashtra chief minister and four-time MLA.

“It is with great humility that I accept this responsibility and commit to working tirelessly towards the betterment of the Congress Party and the nation as a whole. I am fully dedicated to upholding the values and principles of Congress Party, and to contributing to its growth and success," he said on social media platform X.