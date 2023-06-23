Trends :Opposition Patna MeetingBJP's Move Amid Oppn MeetDelhi OrdinanceUddhav ThackerayPM Modi
How A Distress Call to Bengal's Peace Room Helped Violence Victim Go Back Home

Sources say that more than the Raj Bhawan received more than 1,000 complaints through Peace Room in the last 4 days

Reported By: Kamalika Sengupta

News18 India

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 11:24 IST

South Twenty Four Parganas, India

Governor C V Ananda Bose during a visit to the Raj Bhavan peace room. (PTI)
Days after its launch to address panchayat polls’ violence-related grievances, a distress call made to the West Bengal Rajbhawan’s Peace Room, helped the victim secure a one-on-one meeting with the Governor and trigger prompt action by the security forces.

During the call, the voice from the other side said that they were the victims of the violence and received a death threat. At the time, Governor CV Ananda Bose was in Haldia for a programme.

When informed about the call, Governor asked his team to arrange an immediate meeting with the victim

Mojaffar Molla of Harka North 24 Pargana, the man behind the distress call, then reached Rajbhawan and met the Governor.

“For the last 2 years, we can’t go back to our home, we support ISF and we are being threatened in every way. We have gone to the police but nothing happened," the victims told the Bose.

With teary eyes, the Governor assured him that security arrangements will be made so that they can go back to their home and will be given police protection.

“The Peace Room got this call they apprised me, I came back and listen to their problem. Two people came and we assured them of the resolution. Rajbhawan is for people‘s problems and we will try to stand with people in their difficult times. That’s our duty," the Governor said.

These two victims were sent to their relatives’ homes, Governor made arrangements.

    • “From the last Bidhansabha election, we are witnessing only violence. My fault is I went to an ISF meeting. In our village, a lot of these things are happening and the TMC is doing it. Even the police are not helping. We have told everything to Governor," the victims said.

    They have submitted their problems as a petition to Governor. Sources say that more than the Raj Bhawan received more than 1,000 complaints through Peace Room in the last 4 days.

