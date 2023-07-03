'How Many With You is Not Important....': Sharad Pawar Vows To 'Reunite' NCP | Exclusive

A day after Ajit Pawar‘s mutiny within the NCP, leading him to become the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, party president Sharad Pawar on Monday stressed that “how many are with you is not important, what’s important is the organisation".

“My interest is to reunite the party and it’s my responsibility. Uniting the party and making it strong is my responsibility. I am heading the party. I am the president of the party…How many are with you is not important. Important is the organisation," NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said in an exclusive interview with CNN News18. Follow LIVE

Sharad Pawar visited the memorial of his mentor and Maharashtra’s first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad and paid tributes. The 82-year-old leader’s visit to the late Chavan’s memorial on the occasion of Guru Purnima was widely seen as a show of strength by him, a day after his nephew Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister in the BJP-backed Eknath Shinde-led government.’

“Today is Gurupurnima, on this day we all took the blessings of Chavan saheb. What can be better than starting a campaign to get the support of the people of Maharashtra, in the next six months we will get a chance to go to the public," Pawar said.

In an indirect dig at the BJP, Sharad Pawar said “Maharashtra has been let down by some people".

“Violence was seen in many places in Maharashtra. We have to stand firmly against it. Under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, we are serving Maharashtra, but it has been let down by some people not only in Maharashtra but also in some other parts of the country," he said.

The NCP chief further said that governments working in a “democratic way" in Delhi, Punjab and Bengal are being “attacked".