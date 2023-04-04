Howrah Violence: Man Seen With Gun in Video During Ram Navami Procession Arrested in Bihar

A political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party has continued in West Bengal as a 19-year-old man Sumit Shaw, who was seen allegedly carrying a gun during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah district last week, was arrested by the police from Bihar’s Munger.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Howrah’s Shibpur and Kazipara areas during the Ram Navami festivities last week, and the state Criminal Investigation Department is probing into the violence.

A senior officer said on Tuesday the young man was seen holding a firearm during a religious procession in a purported video that went viral on social media.

Advertisement

“He has been arrested from Bihar’s Munger. During interrogation, the youth admitted that he carried a revolver with him during the Ram Navami procession. He was seen in the video. We have handed over him to the state CID," the officer told the news agency PTI.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had shared the purported video on Twitter, in which the man was seen holding a firearm during a religious procession.

News18 did not verify the authenticity of the video/photos.

Advertisement

BJP Vs TMC Continues

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of organising violence during Ram Navami processions and asserted that she would not let any rioter go scot-free and warned that strict action would be taken against “dangabaaz" (rioters).

Advertisement

Addressing a rally in Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee also took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah without naming him and pointed out that BJP had said if it comes to power in Bihar, it would hang rioters “upside down" and wondered why such action was not being taken against “their ‘goondas’".

Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, without naming him, she said, “The BJP said if the party comes to power in Bihar, it would hang rioters upside down. Then why are they not doing that to their `goondas’ who are fomenting trouble in Bengal? Charity begins at home." Shah had made the remark during a recent public rally in Nawada district of Bihar, which has also witnessed communal clashes during Ram Navami.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also held BJP responsible for violence in Bengal’s Hooghly and Howrah. He said, “In the incident that happened in Howrah on Ram Navami, there was a boy visible in the procession of BJP who was carrying a revolver. This provocation plot of the BJP is established now. Howrah Police arrested him in Munger in Bihar. This case has been assigned to CID."

Advertisement

Accusing the BJP of bringing people from outside the state for the Ram Navami processions, the TMC said, “We have repeatedly said that the BJP was bringing people from outside (the state) for Ram Navami processions. The Howrah Police arrested a youth with a firearm from Munger. The accused admitted that he had participated in that procession and was carrying a gun. The BJP has been denying the fact. Let the CID investigate everything."

On Friday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari told a press meet that the violence was the result of the alleged appeasement politics of the Mamata Banerjee government which failed to rein in “anti-national forces".

Stating that he moved the Calcutta High Court seeking an NIA probe into the incident, Adhikari had said the chief minister must step down for her failure to control the violence and “apologise to Hindus for the attacks on their properties."

Responding to the video shared by the TMC where a youth is seen holding a revolver at a Ram Navami procession, the Adhikari had said, “BJP activists never believe in carrying weapons, including firearms in public, unlike the Trinamool Congress. Let the TMC provide evidence about the participation of our activists with firearms in the procession. We will take action against him."

Violence broke out on Thursday evening between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was taken out at Kazipra in Howrah. Several vehicles, including some belonging to the police, were torched and shops and auto-rickshaws ransacked. In fresh unrest, policemen deployed at Kazipara were pelted with stones on Friday afternoon.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News here