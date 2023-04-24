Trends :Karnataka ElectionsKejriwal BungalowDelhi Mayor Maharashtra PoliticsKarnataka Polls
I-T Sleuths Raid House of Congress Leader in Coastal Karnataka

Karnataka PCC vice president Gangadhar Gowda had recently withdrawn from active politics after losing the Congress ticket to Rakshit Shivaram from the Belthangady constituency

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 16:21 IST

Karnataka, India

Income Tax officials also raided the residence of Karnataka PCC vice president Gangadhar Gowda located near Belthangady taluk hospital, Prasanna Education Trust institutions at Laila and another house at Indabettu. (Representational Image)
Income Tax officials raided the residence of Karnataka PCC vice president Gangadhar Gowda and his son Ranjan Gowda in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.

A simultaneous raid is underway at the Congress leader’s residence located near Belthangady taluk hospital, Prasanna Education Trust institutions at Laila and another house at Indabettu, police said. The tax officials arrived along with police at around 6.30 am and are continuing to scrutinise the documents found at the premises, they added.

Gowda, a former minister, had recently withdrawn from active politics after losing the Congress ticket to Rakshit Shivaram from the Belthangady constituency.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 24, 2023, 16:21 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 16:21 IST
