I Think He Likes the Name 'INDIA': Mamata on PM's Comment About Oppn Alliance

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment about the opposition coalition, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she thinks he likes the name ‘INDIA’.

Banerjee said the more the BJP talks ill about the opposition coalition, the more they will prove their liking for it.

“Thanks to our prime minister. I think he likes the ‘INDIA’ name. Like common people, he has also accepted it. He said this because the reporters asked him and he has to give a reply. The more they talk bad about the name, the more they will prove their liking for it," she said.

Banerjee was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan.

Modi slammed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) as the most directionless the country has ever seen and cited reviled names, such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name.

Setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, 26 opposition parties formed the INDIA grouping to unitedly take on the ruling BJP-led NDA.

Banerjee said she met the governor to discuss issues related to the assembly.

“It was nothing but a courtesy visit. I have told the governor that two bills related to the Finance Department are likely to be introduced in the assembly," she said, declining to provide details about the proposed bills.

Banerjee said that she only had tea during the brief meeting, and held no discussion with the governor over the appointment of the vice-chancellors of state-run universities.

On the BJP planning to move two adjournment motions in the assembly seeking discussion on violence during panchayat polls, she said Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay would look into it.