Amidst the power tussle between CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan Congress, party MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur on Wednesday said if Gehlot publicly announces that he is not a contender for the CM post and will promote young leadership, the party will retain power in the state.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the Sangod MLA said, “If Gehlot ji openly calls a press conference and says that I want to see that the Congress government is repeated in Rajasthan and I am not a contender for the chief minister’s post and I will promote the youth, the map will change…"

“But the attachment (to chair) is more than the intoxication of alcohol," Kundapur was quoted by PTI as saying.

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday conducted meetings with state ministers and MLAs amid attempts by the party’s top brass to broker peace between CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot ahead of assembly polls later this year.

Kundanpur further stressed that Gehlot should encourage youths and his son to come forward, adding that when “a shopkeeper gets old", the next generation takes over while the elders monitor.

“I say firmly what I feel is right. No matter how big and mighty someone is, it does not mean that he cannot make mistakes. People do make mistakes. Wise is the one who accepts after making a mistake. If he does not do so then it reflects ego," he said.

Speaking about Sachin Pilot raising the issue of corruption, Kundanpur said it is in Congress only that leaders can raise an issue and be patiently heard by the party. “In the BJP you will be thrown out for speaking," he added.

Reacting to the part MLA’s statement on the need for veteran leaders to give way to the youths, Randhawa, said those who make such remarks should set an example. He also added Kundanpur did not mention any such thing to him during the meeting on Wednesday.