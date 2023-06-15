Trends :Nehru Museum RowAdipurush RowOppn UnityNitin GadkariSnethil Balaji
Home » Politics » If Oppn Parties Don't Come Together for 2024 Polls, There May Not Be an Election Next Time: AAP

If Oppn Parties Don't Come Together for 2024 Polls, There May Not Be an Election Next Time: AAP

The June 23 meeting of opposition parties, organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will see the anti-BJP players chalk out a strategy for the Lok Sabha polls

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 22:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Bharadwaj's claims as a stupid charge.(Image: @Saurabh Bharadwaj/Twitter)
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Bharadwaj's claims as a stupid charge.(Image: @Saurabh Bharadwaj/Twitter)

If opposition parties do not come together to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it is possible that “there may not be an election in the country next time", the AAP alleged on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, AAP’s national spokesperson and Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed if Narendra Modi is re-elected as Prime Minister in 2024, there is a possibility that he may change the Constitution and declare himself as the country’s “king" for as long as he is alive.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Bharadwaj’s claims as a “stupid charge".

Advertisement

Asked about the AAP’s agenda for the June 23 Opposition conclave in Patna, Bharadwaj said, “The big issue now is that if opposition parties do not fight (the 2024 elections) by coming together, then it is possible that there may not be an election in the country next time." The BJP is “trampling the Opposition by hook or by crook", he charged.

“The way CBI, ED and IT raids are being conducted against leaders of opposition parties and they are being put behind bars, there is a possibility that if Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister (again) in 2024, he will change the Constitution and declare that he will be the king of this country as long as he is alive. And the freedom of this country, for which countless people laid down their lives, would be lost," Bharadwaj claimed.

The June 23 meeting of opposition parties, organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will see the anti-BJP players chalk out a strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dubbed Bharadwaj’s claims as “stupid" and “childish".

“Instead of levelling childish allegations, Bharadwaj should tell why his party is so desperate to hug even those parties and political leaders whom Kejriwal used to abuse and accuse of being corrupt," he said.

Further, Bharadwaj also targeted the Congress for allegedly copying ideas from the AAP’s manifestos and termed it a “copycat".

Advertisement

“The oldest party of the country, the Indian National Congress, not only has a crisis of leaders but a crisis of ideas too. After mocking Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP for their welfare schemes related to water and electricity, and free bus rides for women, it is now copying our ideas," he said.

Asked about the tussle between the AAP dispensation in Delhi and the Centre over services matters, Bharadwaj said the central government wants to stall the work of the elected government in the national capital.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • The work to halt the welfare schemes through officers has started “on a war footing". Surgeries in private hospitals through Delhi hospitals are being halted and attempts are being made to “uproot people" living in JJ clusters, he charged.

    “This is not happening randomly, but as part of a conspiracy on the directions of the Centre," he claimed.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 15, 2023, 22:06 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 22:06 IST
    Read More