If Thane Municipal Corporation Got Body Bags at Rs 350, How Did BMC Get It for Rs 6,719, Asks Shinde Camp MP

Shiv Sena leader and Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde launched attacks on Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray during the ‘Shakha Sampark’ drive for ‘looting’ Mumbaikars at every step over the last 15 years.

Questioning why Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) acquired body bags during the Covid-19 pandemic at Rs 6,719 whereas the same were bought for Rs 350 by the Thane Municipal Corporation, Shrikant Shinde said: “How is this possible? This is just one of the many instances of how the Thackeray family looted Mumbaikars when people were dying."

The leader hit out at Uddhav Thackeray for making the BMC the most corrupt municipal body in Asia. He said, “Uddhav Thackeray’s 15 years in BMC made the body the most corrupt across the continent. It is time to think about what our Marathi manoos, our Shiv Sainiks gained under his leadership. Our Marathi people have to leave their city and go to either Thane or Kalyan-Dombivali. They are pushed outside Mumbai and only Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray are responsible for this."

Firing a salvo at Aaditya Thackeray, Shrikant Shinde said instead of accusing CM Eknath Shinde, Aaditya should first look into their 15-year rule. “Those accusing us of being ‘khokhe’ should not forget that the SIT probe will soon reveal who received how many ‘khokhes’. It will be clear whom the links of Suraj Chavan and Sujit Patkar will eventually reach in the ED investigation," he added.