If TMC Proves I Took Even Re 1 from BJP ….: ISF MLA Siddiqui from WB’s Violence-Hit Bhangar | Exclusive

Ahead of the West Bengal panchayat polls, the region that has topped in violence is Bhangar – a constituency whose Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) is neither from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) nor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is represented by a two-year-old party – the Indian Secular Front (ISF), which works on the rights of minorities and backward class, with Pirzada Mohammad Naushad Siddiqui as its Chairman and MLA.

The TMC alleges Siddiqui is playing for the BJP to misguide the minorities.

News18 spoke exclusively to Siddiqui about the ISF and violence.

Edited excerpts:

The TMC claims that you are responsible for the violence in Bhangar…

It’s not only in Bhangar, but even other places in Basirhat. The TMC’s goons surrounded BDOs everywhere and they did not allow opposition candidates to file nominations. They attacked us on June 13, when we were going to Bhangar with our candidates. We resisted it. We then filed our nomination papers on June 15. The TMC’s men attacked us again, they brought armed men from outside and got people killed. The TMC does not believe in democracy, they don’t allow opposition candidates to file nominations. This is the ground reality. They have filed a murder case against me. If common people get a chance, they will not vote for the TMC.

The TMC says you are trying to misguide the minorities…

It’s not about minority or majority, the government is using people in a bad way. They say that they have done various things for minorities and adivasis, but on ground, they have not done anything. Here, a job is on sale for Rs 20 lakh. If am projecting them the wrong way, they can file a case against me. I tell people to look for what will benefit them. The TMC asks people to attend their rallies if they want a house in a government scheme. I only remind people that getting a house is their right. I am asking people to become nationalists.

Another allegation is the BJP is helping you…

People of Bengal know seen who has good relations with the BJP. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee speaks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah separately, she even meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. She sends mangoes and flowers to PM Modi. The BJP has good relations with the TMC. They don’t want non-BJP opposition, which is why they claim I am with the BJP. I challenge them to prove I have taken even Re 1 from the BJP and I will take any punishment they give. They are trying to establish a false narrative against me.

What is the focus of the ISF?

Our party’s motto is to work for backward class minorities, not just Muslims. We are fighting for justice over the death of Bengal’s student activist Anish Khan, and adivasi rights of jal and zameen. We are working on Waqf board property. There is a lot of corruption as refugee land is being sold. We are protesting against it. They have problem with me as I am working with people. Votes are not important, we want to change society.

The government claims they have worked for the minorities and even set up universities…

You have to visit these spots and see for yourself. The Aliah University was set up in 2007, but the NAAC is still to visit it. We don’t need ‘Imam money’. We want proper infrastructure so Imams’ sons can go and study. There a lot of vacancies in madrassas, but where is the recruitment?

If you want to help the minorities, implement the suggestions of the Sachar Committee. They have not implemented those. They have only developed liquor shops.

The BJP, however, claims Banerjee is appeasing the minorities…

The BJP is saying it for their own politics. No development has taken place. Government job reservation for minorities was earlier 4%, it has now been reduced to 1%. Just look at the health sector and other areas. Not just minorities, there is no development for anyone here.

Can Central forces help in peaceful elections?

It’s not about which force, it depends on the State Election Commission. I request common man to come out and vote .We think voting should be done in phases, because with this force and the number of booths, it is difficult to complete the process in one day. We need either more force or more phases.

You have moved court for Central security. The opposition claims there’s a motive behind it…

I had approached the state for security, but they did not give it. So I had to move court. Now they are accusing me, but they also go to Delhi to seek protection. It is my right.