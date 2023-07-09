'I'm Your Fan, Modi Ji...': Digvijaya Singh's New Post Amid Controversy Over His Golwalkar Tweet

Amid the ongoing row over Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remark on former RSS chief MS Golawalkar, the veteran Madhya Pradesh politician’s post addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah sparked another controversy.

In the controversial post, Singh said that he wished for good sense to prevail on PM Modi and Amit Shah adding that he appreciates how they never compromised on their values and ideology.

In his post, Singh cautioned Modi and Shah that they were gathering a group of power-losing cowardly traitors.

“They will abuse you after drinking water, today they are singing your praises. The day both of you get down from the chair, all these traitors will run away leaving you first," he tweeted.

“Those who supported you in bad times, today they all sat at home. Will you fight with the army of traitors leaving the army of the selfish? You both are making a big mistake," he added.

“I am and will be a critic of both of you, but because you have never compromised with your ideology (which I am fundamentally opposed to), I am also your fan. God bless both of you," tweeted Singh.

Digivijaya Singh’s tweets on PM Modi and Amit Shah were not taken well by BJP and RSS supporters, especially after the ongoing controversy over his idea on former RSS chief MS Golawalkar, who many claimed was ‘misinformation.’

Digvijaya Singh under fire over tweet on ex-RSS chief

A police case was filed against Digvijaya Singh for allegedly sharing a contentious post on former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief MS Golwalkar on social media.

The complaint was filed by an RSS worker Rajesh Joshi. In his complaint, he alleged that Digvijaya Singh shared a post bearing the name and picture of “Guruji" (as Golwalkar was popularly named) to incite people by creating conflict among Dalits, backward classes, Muslims and Hindus.

The post soon snowballed into a massive political controversy and sparked critical responses from the people.