In Assembly, CM Kejriwal Highlights Delhi's 'zero-corruption' Model

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted on Monday that the Delhi model of governance is a zero-corruption model and that people have not seen such a system earlier.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kejriwal also took a dig at BJP MLAs and said as if the universe came into being in 2014, when the party came to power at the Centre.

As Kejriwal was listing out his government’s achievements such as the purchase of electric buses, some BJP MLAs interjected and cited the role of the Centre in the development of the national capital.

In response, Kejriwal said sarcastically: “The universe came into being after 2014. The sun and the moon are there because of you. It’s all because of you." Listing the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation, Kejriwal said that Delhi was earlier known for CWG scam and CNG scam but now it’s known for excellent schools and hospitals.

“Delhi model is zero-corruption model…. Delhi has the least inflation in the country. Delhi model is arranging world-class health, transport, 24×7 electricity and water supplies and creating a clean and modern city. It’s a model of all including Hindus, Muslims, all castes, men and women. In 75 years, people have not seen such a model," he said.

He also said that the AAP government reduced pollution by 30 per cent in eight years, ensured 24×7 power supply and less than seven per cent transmission losses, which is the “lowest" in the world.

