INDIA Alliance Mumbai Meet Highlights: Oppn Bloc's Meeting Ends; Kejriwal Talks About Seat Sharing Formula

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks on INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai.

He says, “This alliance is not going to make any impact. They have come to Mumbai and have just one agenda - remove PM Modi (from his post). Why this agenda? Because the shops of all dynast parties are being shut due to PM Modi…They have neither a leader nor policy or intention. They may try as much as they want but they won’t be able to remove PM Modi from the minds of people. The kind of leadership that has been given by PM Modi and the manner in which the country is going forward - PM Modi is in people’s minds…So far, five parties have made their claims to the PM post. They can’t decide on one candidate. What will they do even if they decide? None of their candidates can live in the minds of people or who the people will love. So, I think a media event is taking place and we are all watching it."