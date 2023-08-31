INDIA Alliance Mumbai Meet Highlights: Oppn Bloc's Meeting Ends; Kejriwal Talks About Seat Sharing Formula

Curated By: News Desk
Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 23:35 IST
Mumbai, India
INDIA Alliance Mumbai Meeting Highlights: Top leaders of the INDIA bloc held hectic parleys in an informal setting in Mumbai on Thursday to chart out a concrete roadmap for cooperation among the alliance partners to take on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Around 63 representatives from 28 political parties including AAP, Congress, NCP, SP attended a dinner hosted by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. The alliance is expected announce a coordination committee and unveil a logo for bloc on Friday.
All top opposition leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, and Arvind Kejriwal among others were present at the “informal" huddle at Grand Hyatt hotel here. Key decisions about the alliance’s future strategy will be taken at the formal meeting on Friday. Thackeray hosted a dinner for the INDIA leaders after the meeting. READ MORE
“India Bloc leaders discussed the seat-searing formula during the informal meeting today. They talked about the surveys that are to be conducted at the regional level. The initial discussion will be on regional seat distribution. It was decided that initial discussion for lok sabha should be at the local level, as per the local combinations and strength," said sources.
“At the dinner meeting, INDIA bloc leaders discussed the government’s need to call an early session of Parliament. They deliberated on whether the government is planning to club Lok sabha and state polls and that the alliance should be prepared for it. The parties also decided that some seats must be earmarked and whether parties should have common rallies. At the meeting, the Samajwadi party highlighted the importance of Uttar Pradesh in the polls and discussed the use of central agencies. Names of convenor and committees will be finalise tomorrow," said sources.
“Seat sharing (between INDIA alliance parties) will take place across the country," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in response to a media query on seat sharing in AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab.
“We (INDIA alliance parties) will hold a press conference tomorrow," says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray while leaving Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai after opposition bloc’s informal meeting.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leave as INDIA alliance’s informal meeting at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai concludes.
“The perception in the country is changing now, and everybody is supporting the INDIA alliance," says Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai.
He says, “This alliance is not going to make any impact. They have come to Mumbai and have just one agenda - remove PM Modi (from his post). Why this agenda? Because the shops of all dynast parties are being shut due to PM Modi…They have neither a leader nor policy or intention. They may try as much as they want but they won’t be able to remove PM Modi from the minds of people. The kind of leadership that has been given by PM Modi and the manner in which the country is going forward - PM Modi is in people’s minds…So far, five parties have made their claims to the PM post. They can’t decide on one candidate. What will they do even if they decide? None of their candidates can live in the minds of people or who the people will love. So, I think a media event is taking place and we are all watching it."
Mumbai | On the INDIA alliance meeting, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah says, “There should be a Convener. I think a Working Group is also needed because the kind of situation that is forming - we can’t hold a meeting every two months like this. I think if meetings are held more regularly by forming a Working Group, it will definitely be effective."
Mumbai | When asked who will be the PM face of INDIA alliance, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah says, “If you ask me, I don’t think we need to announce any Prime Ministerial face. Let the elections take place, let us get majority - decision will be made after that."
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav along with Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and General Secretary of Communist Party of India D Raja and Tejashwi Yadav at INDIA alliance meeting venue in Mumbai.
Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar & Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha arrive in Mumbai for the meeting of the INDIA alliance.
TMC chairperson & West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at the venue of INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai.
Several leaders from Opposition bloc INDIA have launched a scathing attack at the ruling BJP, accusing it of destroying the country, and said its alliance is for rebuilding the country.
“The future of India now as a nation is integrally linked to the future of this alliance (INDIA). This is not a coalition of only parties, this coalition is of ideas. The country has already suffered a lot, which needs healing now," said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha, who has arrived here to attend the two-day meeting of the INDIA bloc .
Echoing a similar sentiment, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav while taking a swipe at the BJP said, “The alliance of Opposition parties has taken place to save the soul of India. Those sitting in power are destroying India."
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Adani group row, in Mumbai said, “The current flavour is G20 and it is about India’s position in the world. What is very important for a country like India is that there is a level playing field and transparency in our economic environment and businesses that operate here. Today morning, two global financial newspapers have raised a very important question. These are not any random newspapers. These newspapers affect investment in India and the perception of India in the rest of the world…"
“The current flavour is G20 and it is about India’s position in the world. What is very important for a country like India is that there is a level playing field and transparency in our economic environment and businesses that operate here," said Rahul Gandhi addressing media in Mumbai.
Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Mumbai for the meeting of INDIA alliance. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and party MPs Sanjay Singh & Raghav Chadha are also accompanying Arvind Kejriwal.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to participate in the INDIA alliance meeting.
They were welcomed by senior party leader and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Ashok Chavan and other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal arrived in the city earlier in the day.
Soon after his arrival, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a press conference on the Adani issue at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, the venue of the two-day meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). On Friday, he will visit Tilak Bhavan, the party headquarters in Mumbai.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accompanied by JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh and state Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, left for Mumbai on Thursday afternoon to attend the third meeting of the opposition coalition INDIA. According to party insiders, the flight the CM and the other JD(U) leaders were supposed to take was delayed. It was scheduled to leave at 1.45 pm but finally left at 3.30 pm.
More than two dozen parties opposed to the BJP are expected to attend the two-day brainstorming session, during which they will discuss issues related to seat sharing for next year’s Lok Sabha polls and finalise other agendas. The meeting will conclude on September 1.
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav have already reached Mumbai to attend the meeting.
“Whatever identity we have in this world, it is INDIA. If the opposition is facing problems, it means that India is doing a good job. I would tell the youth that they should follow Gandhiji’s path of love, respect, and peace," says Supriya Sule, Working President, NCP.
“We are advancing a great course of change and the INDIA (alliance) stands for change. When the BJP and NDA are trying to find scapegoats for Adani, we tried to find a way of salvation for the people of India," says Binoy Viswam, Secretary, CPI National Council.
“This special session called during India’s most important festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is unfortunate and goes against the Hindu sentiments. Surprised at their choice of dates," Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on the government’s decision to call the special session of parliament.
A decision on who will be convenor of the opposition bloc INDIA will be taken after deliberations during its meetings on Thursday and Friday here, senior Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said.
Chavan, who heads the organising committee of the opposition bloc, said all preparations have been completed for the two-day event, which will start with an informal meeting of representatives of 28 political parties this evening to discuss various items, including the agenda for Friday.
“The formal deliberations will begin at 10:30am on Friday. The issue of convenor will also come up for discussion in the informal meet as well as tomorrow. All parties will decide on the convenor, many names are there," Chavan said.
INDIA bloc will address a joint press conference at 2 p.m. on Friday. The logo of the alliance is expected to be released during the media briefing, said sources.
Ruling alliance Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh N. Rane on Thursday dared the Shiv Sena (UBT) to “take Rahul Gandhi to the memorial of Balasaheb Thackeray" the party’s founder-patriarch, at Shivaji Maharaj Park.
Slamming Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s adulatory remarks on the Congress MP, Rane Jr. – son of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane – said that Rahul Gandhi had insulted the great revolutionary Vinayak D. alias Swatantryaveer Savarkar several times, and also the founder of Shiv Sena the late Balasaheb Thackeray.
“Now, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is running after the same Rahul Gandhi… I challenge Sanjay Raut to take him to the memorial of Balasaheb Thackeray and offer his respects there instead of promoting him," said Nitesh Rane.
