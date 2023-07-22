'INDIA' Placards Appear in Lok Sabha for First Time, Opposition Alliance to Stage Joint Dharna on Monday

“INDIA" placards appeared in the Lok Sabha for the first time on Friday with members of the newly formed opposition alliance waving them as they pressed for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur.

Members of the Congress and Left parties, among others, stormed into the well of the House carrying placards that read "INDIA wants reply, not silence", "INDIA wants PM to speak in Parliament".

This was the first time placards carrying the name of the opposition alliance appeared in the Lok Sabha. "Manipur is burning, PM speak about it" read a placard waved by a Congress member in the well of the House.