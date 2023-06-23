Trends :Opposition Patna MeetingBJP's Move Amid Oppn MeetDelhi OrdinanceUddhav ThackerayPM Modi
Home » Politics » Issues Plaguing Country to Be Discussed at Oppn Parties' Meeting in Patna: Sharad Pawar

Issues Plaguing Country to Be Discussed at Oppn Parties' Meeting in Patna: Sharad Pawar

Talking to reporters in Pune before leaving for Patna, Pawar said, "We will be discussing some important issues that are being faced by the country, including the situation in Manipur"

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 09:57 IST

Pune, India

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar (PTI file)
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar (PTI file)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said various important issues plaguing the country, including the current situation in violence-hit Manipur, will be discussed in the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna.

Top leaders of opposition parties will meet in the Bihar capital on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (JDU) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav (RJD).

Apart from Pawar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin (DMK), Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Maharashtra’s former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) are scheduled to attend the first high-level opposition meeting.

Advertisement

Talking to reporters in Pune before leaving for Patna, Pawar said, “We will be discussing some important issues that are being faced by the country, including the situation in Manipur."

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • Incidents like people hitting the streets and creating law and order situation have been taking place, especially in non-BJP ruled states, the former Union minister said.

    “It is clear who is behind this, and it is not good for the country. The focus of the meeting is to deliberate on these issues and chalk out a future plan. Leaders from other states may put forth their concerns," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 09:57 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 09:57 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App