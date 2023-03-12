'It’s Unfortunate…': PM Modi Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi Over his London Remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in the UK and said that questioning India’s democracy amounts to insulting the tradition and legacy of the country and also its citizens.

Speaking at a public meeting in Karnataka ahead of the state assembly elections due later this year, the Prime Minister said, “In London, I got the opportunity to dedicate lord Basaveshwara statue. There’s a Basaveshwara statue in London, but it’s unfortunate that in the same land, questions were raised on the democracy of India."

“No power in the world can harm India’s democracy," he said, adding, “These people are insulting Lord Basaveshwara, the people of Karnataka and the 130 crore citizens of India," he said.

“People of Karnataka must be careful about such people," he added.

Addressing a public gathering in Maddur, Modi accused the Congress and other opposition parties of being busy digging his grave, while he was striving for the development of the country and the welfare of the poor. “Congress is busy digging the grave of Modi, while Modi is busy building Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Congress is busy digging Modi’s grave, while Modi is busy in improving the lives of poor."

“Congress people who are dreaming about digging the grave of Modi, don’t know that the blessings of crores of mothers, sisters, daughters, and people is the biggest protection shield for Modi," he added.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated development projects in Hubballi-Dharwad region during his sixth visit this year to Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May.

Indian democracy under “brutal attack: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had on March 6 told British parliamentarians in London that functioning microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced against the Opposition and structures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack."

Gandhi made the comment during an event organised by veteran Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma in the Grand Committee Room within the House of Commons complex.

He also referred to the BBC documentary on the 2002 riots in Gujarat and said the income tax department’s recent survey action against the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai was an example of the “suppression of voice across the country" and a motivating factor behind his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress leader had expressed regret that democratic parts of the world, including the US and Europe, have failed to notice that a “large chunk of democracy has come undone".

The statements came after Gandhi’s earlier comments at his alma mater Cambridge University were attacked by the BJP, accusing him of maligning the country’s image on foreign soil after facing successive electoral setbacks.

Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said, “We can understand his hatred towards the Prime Minister, but the conspiracy to malign the country on foreign soil with the help of foreign friends raises questions on the agenda of the Congress."

However, Gandhi defended his views and said he had never defamed India. He said: “I have never defamed my country, I’m not interested in it, I will never do it. The BJP like to twist what I say… the fact of the matter is the person who defames India when he goes abroad is the Prime Minister of India… saying there was a lost decade, and nothing happened in the last 10 years – so what about all those people who worked in India, who built India in those 10 years? Is he not insulting them? And, he’s doing it on foreign soil."

