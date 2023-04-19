​Jalandhar Bypoll Ar-Mann: Punjab Govt Crackdown on Mafia-Police Nexus to Counter Cong Caste Card?

With the Congress hoping that its caste card will play a major role in the run-up to the Jalandhar bypoll, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to be countering it with crackdown on the mafia-police nexus in Punjab.

In the latest move, the Bhagwant Mann government has ordered Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav to inquire whether more senior police officers were linked to tainted cop Inderjit Singh.

THE SIT REPORTS

The role of suspended policemen, Inspector Inderjit Singh and AIG Raj Jit Singh had emerged in the three Special Investigation Team (SIT) reports on drug dealing which were made open to public after five years recently. The SIT had sought a detailed probe into the dealings of these two officials and an inquiry into the involvement of more officers.

The DGP has deputed ADGP RK Jaiswal to inquire further. As per government orders issued through Special Secretary Home, Yadav has been asked to nominate AIG Raj Jit Singh in the June 12, 2017 FIR against Inderjit lodged by then ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu led Special Task Force (STF) on drugs.

The DGP has also been asked to depute a senior IPS officer to conduct investigation into FIR No. 1, dated 12.06.2017 u/s 59(2)(b) NDPS Act, 218, 466, 471, 120-B IPC registered at Police Station, Special Task Force, SAS Nagar. “While conducting the investigation, all the three reports of SIT should be taken into account. The Investigating Officer should examine the role of all concerned Police officers, howsoever highly placed they may be, who have directly or indirectly helped in drug trafficking/smuggling. The Investigating Officer should be directed to conclude the investigation within a month and submit the report," the order stated.

The order specifically states that “it was not possible for a low rank Inspector to run such a huge network of extortion and drug trafficking alone". “Action should be taken against the Senior Officers who approved transfers/promotions/grant of Local Rank to Inderjit Singh (Dismissed ORP Inspector) on the recommendations of Raj Jit Singh PPS. For identification of such Senior Officers relevant files should be sent to the Government by 4.00 pm tomorrow," said the order.

SENDING ACROSS A MESSAGE

Sources said that the government was trying to send across a message that it was serious in its efforts to crack down on the mafia-police network. “The government is showing a tearing hurry and rightly so. The report is now in public domain and action is needed," said a senior officer.

But some indicate that the government probe was timed to the Jalandhar bypoll. With less than a month left for the bypoll, the Mann government wants to be seen as it is cracking the whip on some controversial officers.

“Don’t be surprised if this is used majorly during the campaign for the by poll. The government wants to tell people that it was serious is exposing the police and politician role in the drug menace in the state," said a leader.

The AAP desperately needs to win the bypoll, especially after its reverses in the Sangrur bypoll which it lost barely few months after it stormed to power in Punjab. Another defeat could ring alarm bells for CM Mann.

