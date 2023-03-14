Jarkiholi Claims Shivakumar Usind 'CDs' to Blackmail BJP Ministers to Join Cong

Former Minister of Water Resources and BJP MLA from Belagavi Ramesh Jarkiholi accused Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar of using CDs to blackmail BJP ministers to quit the party and join Congress ahead of the assembly elections.

“He has told this in front of my son that it is his job [blackmailing], if you want me to prove this, take me before Goddess Lakshmi with my daughter, I will take an oath," Jarkiholi said.

“If you want me to fight, I’ll come to Kanakapura, but why such conspiracy?" Jarkiholi said, claiming that Shivakumar is threatening a few BJP ministers that he would “release CDs" if they don’t join Congress.

The BJP MLA also claimed that he too has some CDs to shame DK Shivakumar but he won’t release them since he considers DK’s wife as his own sister and he would avoid hurting her. He also said that he had gone through an unendurable pain before he even came out of the sex CD scandal and thus he doesn’t want anyone to suffer like him.

“Even I have some CDs about DK Shivakumar. But I will not release them as exposing his wrongs would hurt his wife who is like a sister to me. I do not want to hurt his wife and daughter. Before coming out of this case, I have suffered a lot and I don’t want others to undergo such pain" said the BJP MLA.

Meanwhile, responding to Jarkiholi’s claims, DK Shivakumar said he doesn’t want to pass comments on a “candidate from a mental hospital". The KPCC chief also dared the BJP MLA to first release the proof of claims and then speak.

“I won’t speak anything about that mental hospital candidate. I don’t know anything about their party. I don’t like commenting on candidates of mental hospitals. Let him come out with proof first", said KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar.

In March 2021, the alleged sex CD released against Ramesh Jarkiholi had triggered a huge controversy in the state. Following the embarrassment, the ruling BJP in Karnataka dropped him from the cabinet. Since then, Jarkiholi had always blamed DK Shivakumar for allegedly getting the video done to finish his political career.

