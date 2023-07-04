JDS-BJP Alliance on Cards Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls? Here's What Kumaraswamy Has to Say

Anything may happen— a statement by former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy fuelled speculations of a possible alliance between his Janata Dal (S) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I don’t want to particularly name anyone. Anything may happen. It will not take too much time, most probably it will happen this year-end or after the Parliament election. For that, we will have to wait," Kumaraswamy said as quoted by ANI.

The JD(S) leader’s remarks came after BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa said the Bharatiya Janata Party and Kumaraswamy will fight together in the future.

“Whatever HD Kumaraswamy is saying is absolutely true and I want to support his statement. Kumaraswamy and we will fight together in future," he said.

Yediyurappa also said he is awaiting the permission of BJP central leadership for a decision on the JD(S).

“I am ready to fight together with HD Kumaraswamy against the corrupt (Congress) government (in Karnataka); Only our central leadership has to give the permission," he said.

In 2019, Congress and JD(S) contested General elections together but were wiped out as the BJP put up a spectacular show winning 25 out of 28 seats in Karnataka.

JD(S) was decimated to just 19 seats while the BJP settled at 66 as the Congress won a thumping mandate winning 135 seats in the elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly earlier this year.