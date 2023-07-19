'Jeetega Bharat': New Tagline Of Opposition's INDIA Alliance

A day after announcing ‘INDIA’ as their alliance name, the Opposition parties on Wednesday finalised “Jeetega Bharat" as the combine’s tagline of the coalition, setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

“Jeetega Bharat", which means “India will win" is likely to be replicated in several regional languages, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

As per sources, the word ‘Bharat’ was added in the tagline as during the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several leaders felt that it should feature in the name of the alliance.

“It was decided that it would feature in the tagline," a senior leader said.

Advertisement

Several leaders stressed that the coinage of the tagline was a result of a joint effort by several leaders.

The opposition alliance that will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday announced that it will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said they have decided to prepare an action plan where they will talk about their ideology and programmes.

“The fight is against the ideology of the BJP and their thinking, they are attacking the country, unemployment is rampant, and the country’s wealth is being taken away from millions and handed over in the hands of a few," Gandhi said.

According to multiple sources, the name was suggested by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and there was a lot of discussion on the full form of the term, INDIA.