'Jinnah's Muslim League? ...Sad': Now Rahul Gandhi Upsets Kiren Rijiju | Know What Happened

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the United States has been attracting controversy with the Bharatiya Janata Party leading attacks on the Congress party over their leader’s statements abroad. A fresh salvo has been fired by Union minister Kiren Rijiju who took objection to Gandhi calling Muslim League a “secular" party.

“Jinnah’s Muslim League is a secular party? The party responsible for India’s partition on religious lines is a secular party? Extremely unfortunate that some people in India still consider the person who supports the Muslim League as Secular!" Rijiju tweeted.

During his interaction in the US, a person asked Gandhi, “You’ve talked about secularism and democracy while opposing the Hindu party, BJP. But the Congress has been in an alliance with a Muslim party — the Muslim League — in Kerala, the state from where you are an MP."

Replying to the question, the Congress leader said, “The Muslim League is a completely secular party. There is nothing non-secular about it."

Rijiju criticism is among a series of attacks on Gandhi over his remark in the US. Union minister Anurag Thakur told News18 that this is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has insulted the country and the government.

“India is the fastest growing economy, and that’s a known fact. The economy has climbed up from 10th position to fifth. All this cannot be denied. Rahul can keep saying what he wants to but the fact speaks louder. Going outside India and talking against our democracy is anti-India. No questions were raised on EVMs when Congress won in Karnataka," Thakur added.

Union minister Giriraj Singh had on Thursday said that the entire world knows the Congress leader as a clown and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personality is beyond his comprehension.

Gandhi himself is clueless about what he speaks, said the minister. The entire world knows him as a maskhara (clown). His grandmother (Indira Gandhi) had once said in Parliament that India’s PM represents the entire country on foreign soil. On the other hand, her grandson is casting aspersions on India (during his foreign visits), said the minister.

Terming Gandhi’s US tour gaali yatra, Singh said that the entire world gives respect to Modi and barring China and Pakistan, heads of all other nations are keen to shake hands with India’s PM.

At least Rahul Gandhi remembered God (while criticising Modi). Otherwise, he was always into appeasement, be it wearing a skull cap or attending iftars. Now, he wears janeu (sacred thread) outside his suit and remembers Brahmaji. Modi’s personality is beyond his comprehension, said the BJP leader.

Singh criticised Gandhi over his statement in Santa Clara, where he had said that there are people in India who think they know more than God and PM Modi is one such specimen. “If you sat Modiji with God, he will explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what have I created," the Congress leader had said.