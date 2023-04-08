J&K Govt to Take Call on Allowing Eid Prayers at Srinagar Eidgah Since Article 370 Abrogation

The Jammu and Kashmir government is set to take a call on whether to allow Eid prayers at the Srinagar Eidgah as the Ramzan month goes on. If allowed, this will be the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 that the ground will witness people offering prayers.

The arrangements are to be done by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board which is currently headed by a BJP leader, Darakshan Andrabi, who says that everything is in place, and they are awaiting the green signal.

“We have made preparations at the ground. We will have to see if we get clearance from the agencies, then we will go ahead. Now, it depends on the government to allow or disallow," Andrabi told News18.

Previously on Eid, the Eidgah has witnessed anti-India and pro-Pakistan protests that often turn into clashes with the security forces.

Although the fear of similar protests looms, there is hope of everything going peacefully, and if it does, it will make the government’s claim of normalcy in the valley further strong.

This, especially as the Opposition continues to taunt the saffron party over its claims in the union territory.

The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police while responding to a question from reporters in Bandipora district of north Kashmir, said that there was no law and order challenge in Kashmir especially but a final call will be taken by the Divisional Administration.

“Everything has to be balanced and there is a law and order challenge, especially in Srinagar. Last year went well, this year is also going well. I thank people for identifying Pakistan’s conspiracy and agencies who were inciting people to pelt stones for their benefit. The Divisional Administration must be looking at this issue, I can’t say what they have decided," Dilbag said.

