Joint Meeting of BRS MLAs, MPs on March 10 in Preparation for Telangana Elections

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who will preside over the meeting, said that all the invitees must attend the meeting, a BRS release said on Wednesday night

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 23:48 IST

Hyderabad, India

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
A joint meeting of the ruling BRS MLAs, MPs and the state executive would be held here on March 10 to discuss the implementation of government programmes, party activities and others as part of preparations for the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who will preside over the meeting, said that all the invitees must attend the meeting, a BRS release said on Wednesday night.

The presidents of district party units, Zilla Parishad Chairmen and other leaders would also attend the meeting, it said.

last updated: March 08, 2023, 23:48 IST
