JP Nadda Chairs Special Meeting with BJP Workers in Noida

BJP president J P Nadda is holding a “tiffin meeting" here with party workers of western Uttar Pradesh, the party’s Noida Mahangar president Manoj Gupta said on Wednesday afternoon.

Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?

Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock

“The ‘tiffin meeting’ is part of the BJP’s mega public outreach program ahead of the 2024 general elections," Gupta said.

The BJP’s state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, vice-president Pankaj Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar among others are accompanying Nadda, he said.