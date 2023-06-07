JP Nadda Chairs Special Meeting with BJP Workers in Noida

BJP president J P Nadda is holding a “tiffin meeting" here with party workers of western Uttar Pradesh, the party’s Noida Mahangar president Manoj Gupta said on Wednesday afternoon.
top videos
Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know
“The ‘tiffin meeting’ is part of the BJP’s mega public outreach program ahead of the 2024 general elections," Gupta said.
The BJP’s state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, vice-president Pankaj Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar among others are accompanying Nadda, he said.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: June 07, 2023, 15:43 IST
last updated: June 07, 2023, 15:43 IST