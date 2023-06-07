Trends :Arvind Kejriwal Amruta Fadnavis CaseSharad PawarRahul Gandhi2024 Lok Sabha Polls
Home » Politics » JP Nadda Chairs Special Meeting with BJP Workers in Noida

JP Nadda Chairs Special Meeting with BJP Workers in Noida

The BJP's state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, vice-president Pankaj Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar among others are accompanying Nadda

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 15:43 IST

Noida, India

Releasing the manifesto, JP Nadda said the BJP’s vision for the state is “justice to all, appeasement to none. (Photo/ANI)
Releasing the manifesto, JP Nadda said the BJP’s vision for the state is “justice to all, appeasement to none. (Photo/ANI)

BJP president J P Nadda is holding a “tiffin meeting" here with party workers of western Uttar Pradesh, the party’s Noida Mahangar president Manoj Gupta said on Wednesday afternoon.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • “The ‘tiffin meeting’ is part of the BJP’s mega public outreach program ahead of the 2024 general elections," Gupta said.

    The BJP’s state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, vice-president Pankaj Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar among others are accompanying Nadda, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    • Tags:
    first published: June 07, 2023, 15:43 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 15:43 IST
    Read More