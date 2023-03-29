Home » Politics » JP Nadda to Chair Meeting of BJP's OBC MPs on Wednesday

JP Nadda to Chair Meeting of BJP's OBC MPs on Wednesday

The focus of the meeting will be the upcoming state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha election

Nadda will meet all the OBC MPs at the party office at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. (Image/ IANS)

BJP National President J.P. Nadda will chair a meeting of all the OBC MPs of the party at party headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday.

According to a source, Nadda will meet all the OBC MPs at the party office at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The focus of the meeting will be the upcoming state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“Party president will review the ongoing outreach programmes for the OBC community. He will also discuss the party’s strategy to win the hearts of the community… There are many policies and programmes of the Modi government for the benefit of OBCs, party will highlight them during the outreach campaign," he added.

The source further said: “Most importantly, Rahul Gandhi’s Modi surname remark issue will be discussed thoroughly in the meeting."

