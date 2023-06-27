Jungle Raj in Delhi, People Feeling Unsafe: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday targeted the Centre and the Lt Governor over Delhi’s law-and-order situation following a robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, claiming "jungle raj" was prevailing in a city gearing up for the G20 Summit.

If given the charge of law and order, the AAP government will make Delhi the "safest city" in the country, he claimed.

A delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four motorcycle-borne men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Five people have so far been arrested in connection with the Saturday incident.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event to inaugurate new electric vehicle charging stations, Kejriwal said, "It seems that the Centre does not have a solid plan to improve the law-and-order situation in Delhi.

"Some men carried out a robbery inside the Pragati Maidan underpass. The G20 Summit will be held near the underpass. People are feeling unsafe in Delhi. This is ’jungle raj’," the chief minister said.

The chief minister also cited another incident and asked, "What is happening in Delhi? Should the national capital have a law and order situation like this?" Last week, Kejriwal and Lt Governor V K Saxena had shared accusatory letters over the law-and order-situation in the national capital.