Wrestlers Protest: On Brij Bhushan’s Resign Remark, Priyanka Gandhi Says Justice Awaits PM Modi’s 'Yes'

After Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh offered to resign from his post amid sexual harassment allegations, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell him to quit.

Priyanka’s remarks came after Singh reportedly said he will resign immediately if PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda tell him to quit.

“@narendramodi ji keh dijiye. Nyay ko aapki ‘haan’ ka intezaar hai (@narendramodi ji, ask him. Justice awaits your ‘yes’)," she said in a tweet.

Priyanka met protesting wrestlers on Saturday and accused the government of protecting Singh.

The protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has entered the ninth day on Monday.

The police have stated that complainants have been asked to record their statements soon so that further investigation into the case can be carried out.

The Delhi Police is expected to summon Singh for questioning as part of the investigation, sources told News18. The police will prepare a list of questions after obtaining statements from the wrestlers who have filed complaints, which Singh will have to answer, they said. The police are currently looking into both complaints and examining all technical and non-technical evidence related to the investigation, they added.

Following a Supreme Court direction, the Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the female wrestlers including a minor who filed complaints of sexual harassment against Singh.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia of hatching a conspiracy against him, a charge dismissed by protesting wrestlers.

Hang Me but Wrestling Activity Should Not Stop: Brij Bhushan

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Monday that all activity in the sport had come to a standstill in the last four months due to protests by the country’s top wrestlers.

The WFI chief added that he is ready to be “hanged" but wrestling activity, including national championships and camps, should not stop as it would be detrimental to the cadet and junior wrestlers.

“All wrestling activity has come to a standstill in the the last four months. I say hang me, but don’t stop wrestling activity; don’t play with the future of children. Allow the cadet nationals to take place, whosoever organises it… be it Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, but don’t stop the (wrestling) activity," said Brij Bhushan in an interaction with the media.

Two FIRs have also been filed against the BJP MP, the first pertaining to allegations levelled by a minor, which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty.

The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

The Sports Ministry has stalled the scheduled May 7 elections of the WFI and asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc committee to conduct the polls within 45 days of its formation and also manage the sports body.

The IOA has instituted a three-member ad-hoc panel, including former shooter Suma Shirur, Wushu Association of India chief Bhupendra Singh Bajwa and headed by a yet-to-be-named retired high court judge, to run the affairs of the WFI until a new body is elected.

Brij Bhushan said the WFI had no problem with whoever wants to organise the cadet nationals, be it the protesting wrestlers, IOA or the government as long as the tournament took place.

“I appeal to them (protesting wrestlers, IOA, government) that you organise the cadet nationals, junior nationals and other tournaments. If not, then the federation (WFI) can organise it.

“A child who is 14 years and nine months old, he will be 15-plus in three months’ time. An opportunity to compete (in the nationals) will go waste if he turns 15. They (IOA, protesting wrestlers, government) should understand this point seriously. Hang me but don’t play with the future of children; let the nationals happen, let the camp go on," he added.

Brij Bhushan has confirmed that he will not contest for the president’s post but hinted that he might look for a new role within the federation. He has already served as WFI president for 12 years, with three terms of four years. He is ineligible to apply for the post again under the Sports Code.

(With PTI inputs)

