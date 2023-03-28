'Justice Served' For Arunachal's Modi Clan after Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification Over PM's Surname Remark

The Modis’ of the East in Arunachal Pradesh are a distinct clan belonging to the Adi tribe and do not bear any anthropological resemblance to the Modis’ from Gujarat or any other part of India. With unique tribal features, they are known as the Modis’ of the East and are part of the most populous Adi tribe in the state.

In 2014, when the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, addressed the Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan in Arunachal Pradesh and mentioned that there may be some relation between the clan and his ancestors due to their shared surname, the Modis’ from Arunachal Pradesh felt a sense of connection.

The similarity in surname was the main reason for the clan to feel the pinch of insult by Rahul Gandhi’s “Modi surname" remarks during his address at a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On May 8, 2019, Advocate Amit Modi filed a criminal defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi in his hometown Pasighat for the latter’s surname remarks. As per available information, the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Pasighat subsequently summoned Rahul Gandhi for the same.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha last week following his conviction by a court in Gujarat’s Surat in the criminal defamation case over his alleged “Modi surname" remark.

“A person with the surname Modi can be from any part of India, whether it is Gujarat, Jharkhand, or Arunachal Pradesh. When you try to label or disregard people with a particular surname, it affects us deeply, even if we are from a remote location. Many of us felt insulted and ashamed by Rahul Gandhi’s remark, and one member of our clan even filed a case in the Pasighat court of Arunachal Pradesh," expressed a senior member of the Modi clan.

According to Sonyun Modi, President of the Modi Welfare Society (MWS) in Arunachal Pradesh, there are approximately 10,000-15,000 people with the Modi surname residing in Upper Siang, East Siang, Dibang Valley, Pampumbare, and Namsai districts of Arunachal Pradesh. A few members of the clan can also be found in Majuli, Dhemai, and Tinsukia districts of Assam. Out of the population, around 60 per cent follow the indigenous Donyi Polo belief, while the remaining 40 per cent practice Christianity.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, a senior member of the clan said justice has been served in some way.

“Rahul Gandhi was adamant and never agreed to apologise. It’s definitely Karma. It’s natural that our Modi clan of Arunachal Pradesh, even though not part of the OBC category, has the right to feel that justice has been served," observed the senior Modi.

