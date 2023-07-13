Trends :Maharashtra CabinetBJP South PoliticsBengal Panchayat PollsDelhi OrdinanceKamal Nath's Phone Hacked
Kamal Nath's Phone Hacked, Rs 10 Lakh Each Sought from 4 Party Members; 2 Persons Held

MP Congress committee's Media Department chairman KK Mishra told PTI that the accused hacked the phone of Nath and asked for Rs 10 lakh each from party MLA Satish Sikarwar, treasure Ashok Singh, Indore city Congress president Surjeet Singh Chaddha and former treasurer Govind Goyal

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 00:16 IST

Bhopal, India

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File photo/PTI)
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath's mobile phone was hacked by fraudsters who made calls to four party leaders and sought Rs 10 lakh from each of them, a party spokesman said on Wednesday. Congress office-bearers caught two persons who allegedly made the calls and then came to collect money in the Malviya Nagar area, said the spokesman, adding the duo, who hailed from Gujarat, was handed over to the police.

The police detained the accused and interrogated them, but no formal complaint has been lodged, he said. MP Congress committee's Media Department chairman KK Mishra told PTI that the accused hacked the phone of Nath and asked for Rs 10 lakh each from party MLA Satish Sikarwar, treasure Ashok Singh, Indore city Congress president Surjeet Singh Chaddha and former treasurer Govind Goyal.

The fraud came to light when Goyal cross-checked details of the call with some office-bearers and came to know that the former CM had not sought money from party members, he said.

Goyal then decided to trap the fraudsters and redialled the number on which he had received request for money.

He asked the caller to come to his office located in the Malviya Nagar area and collect money from him, Mishra said.

Congress office-bearers and workers apprehended two men, aged 25 and 28, who came to Goyal’s office to collect money and handed them over to the police, he said.

    • He said a formal police complaint will be lodged soon.

    Meanwhile, a police official told PTI that both the accused have been detained but no official complaint has been received.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 13, 2023, 00:08 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 00:16 IST
