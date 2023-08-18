Kargil: 3 Dead, 9 Injured After 'Suspicious Object' Explodes Inside Scrap Shop in Drass

At least three people were killed and nine others were injured after a suspicious object exploded inside a shop in Kargil district of Ladakh on Friday.
Out of the nine injured, two people continue to remain in critical condition, Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Shrikant Suse told reporters.
The explosion took place inside a scrap dealer’s shop in Kabadi Nallah area of Drass, according to officials.
A non-local person was among those who were killed.
The injured have been rushed to a hospital and they getting the best possible medical care as needed, Suse said.
DC Kargil and SSP Kargil visited District Hospital Kargil Kurbathang to enquire about the condition of those injured.
Apart from this, some interim relief under Red Cross funds are being provided to families of deceased.
Meanwhile, District Administration and Kargil police expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased.
FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Drass Police station and further investigation is undergoing.