Home » Politics » Karnataka: Another BJP 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' Called Off as Ticket Tumult Rages Within BJP

Karnataka: Another BJP 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' Called Off as Ticket Tumult Rages Within BJP

The Vijay Sankalp Yatra was being held headed by MLA Renukacharya and MP GM Siddeshwara in Davanagere. Supporters of BJP ticket aspirant Mallikarjun Madal present in large numbers at the yatra blocked the vehicle demanding the leaders to announce him as the candidate for Davanagere constituency

Advertisement

Reported By: Akshara DM

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 12:03 IST

Bengaluru, India

As party workers created a ruckus blocking the vehicle, MLA Renukacharya and MP Siddeshwara heading the Yatra called off the yatra midway and tried to leave the spot.
As party workers created a ruckus blocking the vehicle, MLA Renukacharya and MP Siddeshwara heading the Yatra called off the yatra midway and tried to leave the spot.

In a second such incident, another ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ was called off midway by BJP leaders after supporters of ticket aspirants in Karnataka’s Davanagere protested and created ruckus, demanding the party to announce candidates for the constituency.

The Vijay Sankalp Yatra was being held headed by MLA Renukacharya and MP GM Siddeshwara in Davanagere. Supporters of BJP ticket aspirant Mallikarjun Madal present in large numbers at the yatra blocked the vehicle demanding the leaders to announce him as the candidate for Davanagere constituency.

As party workers created a ruckus blocking the vehicle, MLA Renukacharya and MP Siddeshwara heading the Yatra called off the yatra midway and tried to leave the spot. As the BJP leaders called off the yatra, party workers gheraoed the leaders and their respective vehicle in which they were returning back.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Madal, one of the ticket aspirants whose supporters blocked and gheraoed the yatra vehicle, asked them to maintain dignity and not indulge in such behaviour.

RELATED NEWS

“I request all karyakartas not create ruckus, let’s be peaceful and be honest workers of the party. Please let’s maintain our dignity and listen what the party says," said Mallikarjun Madal.

Supporters of another ticket aspirant, Shivakumar, blocked the yatra alleging that their leader was not accommodated in the yatra vehicle.

Last week, former CM BS Yediyurappa called off Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Chikmagalur as party workers staged protest against fielding MP Kumaraswamy from the SC seat in Mudigere constituency.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Akshara DMAkshara DM, Correspondent at CNN-News 18, reports from Bengaluru bureau. He larg...Read More

first published: March 20, 2023, 12:03 IST
last updated: March 20, 2023, 12:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week