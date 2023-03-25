Home » Politics » Sidda from Varuna, Kharge's Son from Chitapur: For Karnataka Polls, Cong's 1st List of 124 Candidates Out

Sidda from Varuna, Kharge's Son from Chitapur: For Karnataka Polls, Cong's 1st List of 124 Candidates Out

Karnataka Elections 2023: Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge from Chitapur (SC), while former CM Siddaramaiah has been fielded from his Varuna seat

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 09:39 IST

Bengaluru, India

Congress is yet to announce any candidate for Siddaramaiah's safe bet Kolar and his current seat Badami (File Photo: Twitter/@siddaramaiah)
Congress is yet to announce any candidate for Siddaramaiah's safe bet Kolar and his current seat Badami (File Photo: Twitter/@siddaramaiah)

The Congress has released the first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. As per the list, party state president D K Shivakumar will contest polls from the Kanakapura constituency, while the party fielded former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from his traditional stronghold of Varuna in the Mysuru district, where his son doctor Yatindra Siddaramaiah won in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to announce any candidate for Siddaramaiah’s safe bet Kolar and his current seat Badami. It is speculated that Siddaramaiah may also contest polls from Kolar, as no candidate has been announced from the seat yet.

ALSO READ: Kolar Gold Fails to Glow for Siddaramaiah as RaGa Asks Him to Fight K’taka Polls from Varuna

Advertisement

The Karnataka Assembly polls are scheduled to be held by May this year. The Congress is aiming to win at least 150 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, to come to power in the state with a clear majority. The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state.

RELATED NEWS

Former Union minister and Congress MP K H Muniyappa has stepped back in state politics and has been fielded from the Devanahalli constituency in Bangalore Rural.

The party has fielded former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara from the Koratagere (SC) constituency, while Priyank Kharge will contest from Chitapur (SC), respectively. Priyank is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The List:

  1. Chikkodi- Ganesh Hukkeri
  2. Kagawad- Bharmgoud Alagowda Kage
  3. Kudachi -Mahendra K. Thammannavar
  4. Hukkeri- A B Patil
  5. Yemkanmardi- Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi
  6. Belgaum Rural- Smt. Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar
  7. Khanapur- Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar
  8. Bailhongal- Mahantesh Shivanand Koujalagi
  9. Ramdurg- Ashok M. Pattan
  10. Jamkhandi-Anand Siddu Nyamagouda
  11. Hungund- Vijayanand S. Kashappanavar
  12. Muddebihal-Appaji Alias CS Nadagowda
  13. Basavana- Bagevadi Shivanada Patil
  14. Babaleswar- M B Patil
  15. Indi-Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil
  16. Jevargi- Dr. Ajay Dharam Singh
  17. Shorapur -Rajavenkatappa Naik
  18. Shahpur- Sharanabasappa Gowda
  19. Chitapur-Priyank Kharge
  20. Sedam- Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil
  21. Chincholi -Subash V. Rathod
  22. Gulbarga Uttar -Smt. Kaneez Fatima
  23. Aland-B R Patil
  24. Humnabad- Rajashekar B Patil
  25. Bidar South- Ashok Kheny
  26. Bidar -Rahim Khan
  27. Bhalki- Eshwar Khandre
  28. Raichur Rural-Basanagouda Daddal
  29. Maski-Basanagouda Thurvihal
  30. Kushtagi -Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur
  31. Kanakagiri-Shivaraj Sangappa Thangadagi
  32. Yelburga- Basavaraj Rayareddi
  33. Koppal- K. Raghavendra
  34. Gadag- H.K. Patil
  35. Ron— G.S Patil
  36. Hubli - Dharwad-East-Prasad Abbayya
  37. Haliyal -R.V.Deshapande
  38. Karwar -Satish Krishna Sail
  39. Bhatkal- Mankal Subba Vidya
  40. Hangal- Srinivas V. Mane
  41. Haveri-Rudrappa Lamani
  42. Byadgi -Basavaraj N. Shivannanar
  43. Hirekerur- U.B. Banakar
  44. Ranibennur- Prakash K. Koliwad
  45. Hadagalli-P.T. Parameshwara Naik
  46. Hagaribommanahalli — L.B.P. Bheema Naik
  47. Vijayanagara- H.R. Gaviyappa
  48. Kampli-J.N. Ganesh
  49. Bellary — B. Nagendra
  50. Sandur — E. Thukaram
  51. Challakere -T. Raghumurthy
  52. Hiriyur -D. Sudhakar
  53. Hosadurga- Govindappa B.G
  54. Davanagere North- S.S. Mallikarjun
  55. Davanagere South- Shamanur Shivashankrappa
  56. Mayakonda—K.S. Basavaraju
  57. Bhadravati- Sangameshwara B.K.
  58. Sorab S. Madhu Bangarappa
  59. Sagar- Gopalakrishnna Bulur
  60. Byndoor- K Gopal Pujari
  61. Kundapura- M. Dinesh Hegde
  62. Kapu- Vinaya Kumar Sorake
  63. Sringeri- T.D. Rajegowda
  64. Chikanayakanhalli -Kiran Kumar
  65. Tiptur- K Shadakshari
  66. Turuvekere- Kanthraj B.M
  67. Kunigal -Dr. H.D. Ranganath
  68. Koratagere -Dr. G. Parameshwara
  69. Sira- T.B. Jaya Chandra
  70. Pavagada- H.V. Venkatesh
  71. Madhugiri- K.N. Rajanna
  72. Gauribidanur- Shivashankar Reddy N.H
  73. Bagepalli- S.N. Subba Reddy
  74. Chintamani -Dr. M.C. Sudhakar
  75. Srinivaspur- K.R. Ramesh Kumar
  76. Kolar Gold Field — Smt. Roopakala M
  77. Bangarapet — S.N. Narayanaswamy
  78. Malur -K.Y. Nanje Gowda
  79. Byatarayanapura- Krishna Byregowda
  80. Rajarajeshwarinagar- Smt. Kusuma H
  81. Malleshwaram- Anup Iyengar
  82. Hebbal- Suresha B.S
  83. Sarvagnanagar- K.J. George
  84. Shivajinagar -Rizwan Arshad
  85. Shanti Nagar- N.A. Haris
  86. Gandhi Nagar -Dinesh Gundu Rao
  87. Rajaji Nagar -Puttanna
  88. Govindraj Nagar -Priyakrishnna
  89. Vijay Nagar- M. Krishnamppa
  90. Chamrajpet- B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan
  91. Basavanagudi- U.B. Venkatesh
  92. B T M Layout- Ramalinga Reddy
  93. Jayanagar- Smt. Sowmya R
  94. Mahadevapura -Nagesh T
  95. 95 177 Anekal- B. Shivanna
  96. Hosakote- Sharath Kumar Bachegowda
  97. Devanahalli -K.H. Muniyappa
  98. Doddaballapur— T. Venkataramaiah
  99. Nelamangala — Srinivasaiah N
  100. Magadi- H.C. Balakrishna
  101. Ramanagaram- Iqbal Hussain H A
  102. Kanakapura -D.K. Shivakumar
  103. Malavalli — P.M. Narendraswamy
  104. Shrirangapattana- A. B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda
  105. Nagamangala -N. Chaluvarayaswamy
  106. Holenarasipur- Shreyas M. Patel
  107. Sakleshpur-Murali Mohan
  108. Belthangady- Rakshith Shivaram
  109. Moodabidri -Mithun M. Rai
  110. Mangalore- U.T. Abdul Khader Ali Fareed
  111. Bantval- Ramanatha Rai B
  112. Sullia-Krishnappa G
  113. Virajpet- A.S. Ponnanna
  114. Piriyapatna- K. Ventakesh
  115. Krishnarajanagara- D. Ravishankar
  116. Hunsur- H.P. Manjunath
  117. Heggadadevankote-Anil Kumar C
  118. Nanjanagud-Darshan Dhruvyanarayana
  119. Narasimharaja- Tanveer Sait
  120. Varuna- Siddaramaiah
  121. T. Narasipur— H. C. Mahadevappa
  122. Hanur- R. Narendra
  123. Chamarajanagar- C. Puttaranga Shetty
  124. Gundlupet-H.M. Ganesh Parasad

Advertisement

The party’s central election committee cleared the first list of candidates after a meeting in Delhi on March 17. The committee is chaired by Congress chief Kharge. Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

The Congress is the first party to release its candidates’ list for the elections in Karnataka. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in the southern state.

Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated before May when the tenure of the current assembly ends.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

first published: March 25, 2023, 09:05 IST
last updated: March 25, 2023, 09:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!