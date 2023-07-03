Trends :Bengal Panchayat Polls Ajit PawarSena Vs SenaManoj MuntashirMaharashtra Politics
With Anti Conversion, Anti Cow Slaughter Bill In Focus, Karnataka Assembly Up For A Steamy Start

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 13:13 IST

Bengaluru, India

Karnataka Assembly. (File Photo/PTI)
Karnataka Assembly. (File Photo/PTI)

With an expected scrapping of anti-conversion law, anti-cow slaughter law and other bills, Karnataka Assembly Session are up for a steamy start on Monday after the new Siddaramaiah-led Congress government took over.

Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that it will attend the session and attack the ruling party over the implementation of its poll guarantees one-and-a-half months after it came to power with a thumping majority.

Congress and BJP may lock horns on the latter’s failure to elect the leader of the Opposition (LoP) till the end moment due to the grappling infighting within the party.

However, former CM and BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa held a high-level meeting last night with the top brass to decide on the LOP face and is likely to announce the name on Monday.

Congress’ First Budget for Karnataka

In one of the major updates, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, will present his budget on July 7, the first since it won the 2023 Assembly Elections while the BJP is prepared to attack the Congress for its “failure" to implement the five guarantees that were supposed to come into effect from the day the government came to power.

The Assembly session will begin with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot addressing the joint session of both houses of the legislature on Monday, highlighting the government programme.

Karnataka Assembly Session: What to expect

The Siddaramaiah government is likely to table a bill scrapping the anti-conversion law called Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, which was promulgated by the previous BJP government.

    • The government may also introduce a bill repealing the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act, besides another amendment to the Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Act, 2020.

    (With PTI inputs)

    first published: July 03, 2023, 13:12 IST
