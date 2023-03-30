Karnataka: BJP Strongman Yediyurappa Will Not Contest Election, Says He Will Keep Campaigning For Party

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa has decided not to contest Assembly election.

On Thursday, Yediyurappa said: “I’ve taken the decision of not contesting Assembly election and had also resigned from Chief Minister post since I have already crossed the age of 80."

The leader added that even though he is 80 now, he will go around the state campaigning for the party. “We’ll get majority not just this time but also next time," said the leader.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday attacked the ruling BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, alleging that the party treated former chief minister BS Yediyurappa as “use and throw".

Advertisement

The remark by the Congress leader came hours after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said, “Yediyurappa is the tallest leader of the BJP (in Karnataka). But they used him only to get some Lingayat votes. Why did they unseat Yediyurappa just a year before the election? They told him to resign. Why? Now they are saying Yediyurappa is our biggest leader. Where is the logic in this? People will understand the ‘use and throw’ policy of BJP."

Amit Shah Meets Yediyurappa For Breakfast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party leader BS Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday.

Shah was accompanied by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP National General Secretary and Chikkamagaluru MLA, CT Ravi, State minister Govind Muktappa Karjol, MP Arun Singh, and MLA Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Shah arrived at Bengaluru early this morning and was received by chief minister Bommai at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport in Bengaluru.

Shah will attend the Regional Conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ for Southern States/UTs in Bengaluru today.

Advertisement

According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah will focus on aspects like ways to curtail drug trafficking through maritime routes, and stringent punitive action on drug traffickers resulting in zero tolerance in the Regional Conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’.

Read all the Latest Politics News here